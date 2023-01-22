Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA
It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Seeks Community Input For Climate Action Plan
Kane County has launched an online survey to collect input from residents and businesses for its first Climate Action Plan. The information collected in the survey will help the County identify perceptions, needs, opportunities, priorities, and issues to help shape the County's sustainability priorities. Kane County's Climate Action Plan will...
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
kanecountyconnects.com
An Envelope in the Wrong Place Ends Up in the Right Hands
An envelope containing a sizeable amount of money was left outside the Government Center in Geneva on a Sunday, a day the County is not open for business. The envelope was left by a man who put it on top of an emergency phone next to the entrance of the building and walked away. (see photo)
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Animal Control now Open Saturdays for Adoptions
Kane County Animal Control is now open for adoptions on Saturdays. Stop by the shelter at 4060 Keslinger Rd, Geneva, to meet our furry friends. You may just find the one for you!. Adoptions Start at 10:00am on weekdays and 9:00am on weekends. Adoptions stop 30 minutes prior to the...
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's refusal to enforce assault weapons ban
Dupage County Sheriff James Mendrick issued a statement earlier this month, saying he thought the state's new law banning assault weapons was unconstitutional and wouldn't enforce it. Some lawmakers have called the comments reckless. On Tuesday, that issue was the focus of a packed board meeting in DuPage County.
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
wjol.com
UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound
UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police say
Two drivers were killed in a north suburban head-on crash early, Illinois State Police said.
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion
They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Avondale residents fed up after stunt drivers take over empty parking lot | VIDEO
A neighbor shared cell phone video showing cars performing illegal and dangerous stunts in the parking lot around midnight in Avondale.
wjol.com
Auto group buys former Sears site
According to a recent report a new owner could fill a large vacancy at the Louis Joliet Mall. An article from “The Real Deal,” reports that the Ghaben Auto Group has paid $4.3 million for 16.7 acres that used to be the site of the former Sears store on Mall Loop Drive.
Coyotes pose greater threat to pets this time of year, officials warn
With coyote mating season underway, Cook County government is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect cats and dogs that could fall prey to the animals.
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
kanecountyconnects.com
Good Natured: Frozen Hornets Nests Provide Nutrients For Winter Wildlife
The old home sat at the corner of Fourth and Prairie Streets, a few blocks south of downtown St. Charles. In its heyday it buzzed with busy-ness. An absolute hive of activity, its hardworking residents came and went throughout the day. In some ways, their daily tasks were much like ours: feed the kids; feed themselves; keep the homestead in good repair; keep intruders out. Oh, and make sure the queen has everything she needs.
Comments / 0