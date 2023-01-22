ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming bill calls for ban on EV sales by 2035

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran - Motor Authority
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4cZC_0kNOYPWB00

( Motor Authority ) — While some U.S. states are actively seeking to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles, with California and New York already moving to ban them by 2035, several Wyoming lawmakers have proposed banning the sale of electric vehicles instead.

Introduced on Jan 13, Bill SJ0004 seeks to phase out the sale of new EVs in Wyoming by 2035, citing the importance of the oil and natural gas industry to the state, as well as the current lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the cost to build it, and the unsuitability of EVs on the state’s long stretches of highway.

The bill also describes the proliferation of EVs at the expense of gas-powered vehicles as having a negative impact on both the economies of Wyoming and the U.S.

It is sponsored by state Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, and Dan Dockstader, and Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr., and Bill Henderson.

Should the bill pass into law, there won’t necessarily be a ban on sale of EVs in Wyoming, as one of the clauses states the legislature would only encourage the ban and express it as a goal. This points to the bill being more of a political stunt rather than a serious attempt to ban EV sales in the state. There’s even a clause that the bill, should it pass, would need to be sent to the president of the U.S., the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the governor of California.

Related Articles

Even if Wyoming were to introduce a ban on the sale of EVs, new vehicles devoid of electrification may be hard to come by in the ensuing decades. The whole of the E.U. is moving to ban the sale of light vehicles equipped with an internal-combustion engine by 2035, hybrids included. Many automakers, including GM, are also looking to phase out internal-combustion engines in light vehicles by the same 2035 deadline.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales

The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
WYOMING STATE
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
WYOMING STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Ohio highway

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South to Interstate 70 West to close for several hours but have since reopened.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

All advisories and warnings have been cancelled for the area

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIAMI VALLEY HAVE BEEN CANCELED (2:50 p.m.)*** ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY HAS BEEN CANCELED (2:50 p.m.) *** A storm system passing to the south and east of the Miami Valley has produced a wet and heavy burst of snow this morning south of […]
WDTN

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy