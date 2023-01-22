Dodgers News: LA Signs Former Athletics RHP to Minor League Deal

After putting up promising numbers in Oakland, Tyler Cyr can provide LA some depth.

On Saturday, the Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Cyr to a minor league deal. According to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, the deal also includes an invite to big league spring training.

The 29-year-old was initially drafted by the Giants in the tenth round of the 2015 draft. He spent much of his career in the minor leagues and obtained a 2.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 334 strikeouts in 281.2 innings pitched across 218 games.

In August 2022, Cyr made his MLB debut after being called up by the Phillies. In the big leagues, he posted an ERA of 2.70, allowing two hits, one run, and one homer while throwing nine pitches in 0.1 innings.

The following day, he was DFA’d, but not for long. Cyr was claimed by the Oakland Athletics two days after. In Oakland, the pitcher went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA, and 1.08 WHIP and only allowed one home run across the 13 innings pitched. Although he finished the season strong, Oakland designated him for assignment after they made the signing of Shintaro Fujinami official.

Cyr throws a mid-90s fastball and has the ability to work his way to a spot in the big leagues again. After all, he had a productive 2022 season and shows signs of great potential.