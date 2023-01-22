Crazy hair, I care

For some reason, I kept that old invitation and stumbled upon it just the other day. The invite was to a fundraising event and across the bottom, “Semi-formal attire” was in delicate script across the bottom. So, I started digging through the far corners of my closet for something that would fit the requirement, and me. Finally, I decided on a little black dress that I would hardly describe as “little”.

Sigh.

That night, I sprayed and teased and curled my hair until I was satisfied. Sparkly earrings caught the light and I carried a classy clutch for my red lipstick. My shoes were high-heeled and surprisingly comfortable.

For now, anyway.

I’d volunteered to arrive early to assist with last-minute details so my husband promised to park and find me inside. It was a cold night and the winter wind was wicked as it blew me to the door. Once inside, a restroom stop would be necessary to smooth my windblown hair.

That was the plan anyway.

Once inside, someone called from the kitchen and asked for my help. One thing led to another, and soon the hall was filling with people and I had yet to tend to myself. That’s when my husband walked in, looking hot in his gray suit and red tie.

I totally forgot what I was doing.

After dinner, I grabbed Randy’s hand, dragging him to the shortened line at the photo booth. That picture led to a “girls” photo, then a “table photo”, and finally an “official photo” of the Board of Directors of the non-profit organization hosting the event.

It was some night.

A few days later, the proofs from the photo booth were posted online for all to see. I scrolled through the pictures and admired the smiling supporters that had made the night so fun and so profitable. Finally, I found my first photo, the one I had taken with my husband. Randy was looking smart and professional in his suit. Then, there was me; black dress, dangly earrings, and hair looking like I’d been electrocuted.

What?

I shrieked when I saw the photo, then quickly searched for the others that I’d posed for that night. Each one was the same…big smile.

Crazy hair.

That’s when I stomped into the kitchen and confronted my husband. “Listen.” I told him, hysteria hiding behind my words. “You cannot let me walk around looking like a crazy woman! Why didn’t you tell me my hair was sticking up?”

“What?” said Randy, pretending to be startled and confused. “I thought your hair was supposed to look like that.”

“I mean it,“ I continued. “You have got to tell me when I have wild hair or lipstick in places it shouldn’t be. You have to point out food on my clothes or in my teeth and say something if my underwear is showing.”

That got his attention.

By then, I was ranting and raving and running my fingers through my hair in an attempt to tame the windblown memory immortalized in the photo booth.

“From now on you have to really look at me and tell me when I don’t look normal.”

“Like right now?” Randy offered, thoroughly enjoying the conversation.

None of us walk perfectly through life so we have to hope that the people who walk beside us will protect us from ourselves. Eventually, something will drop on your shirt or stick to your face or show up outside your nose for the world to see. A fly goes unzipped, lipstick smears on teeth and underwear will show itself in places it never should. That’s when we have to stand up and care for each other by giving a signal or a whisper that something’s not quite right. We are all human and we have to stick together because you just never know when the unplanned and the unattended come together to create something unexpected.

I have the photo to prove it.

