Another death of sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt confirmed as suicide

BREMERTON — A sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt died by suicide on Wednesday at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, just more than six weeks after a different sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier died of the same cause.

A sailor assigned to the Bremerton-based aircraft carrier was found unresponsive in the enlisted barracks at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton on Jan. 18. Efforts to revive the sailor were unsuccessful, and he was subsequently pronounced dead, said USS Theodore Roosevelt spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Ben Anderson.

Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed suicide as the cause of his death Friday afternoon.

The sailor's family has been notified. Crewmembers of the carrier mourn the passing of the sailor and extend their prayers to the family, Anderson said.

"No foul play is suspected at this time and an investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing," Anderson said.

It was the third suicide among the sailors assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt in around 18 months after the carrier arrived in Bemerton in July 2021. 23-year-old Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Slocum, from Elmhurst, Illinois, died on the ship on Dec. 5. One other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor died by suicide over a year ago, according to Anderson.

Following Slocum’s death in December, Navy leadership responded by adding to the mental health resources for Roosevelt sailors. Chaplains, psychologists and counselors provided support and counseling, and resources from Naval Base Kitsap and a Naval Hospital Bremerton Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team (SPRINT) were also requested by the ship’s leadership to provide further support to sailors.