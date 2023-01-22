Read full article on original website
Ukraine's Odesa city put on UNESCO heritage in danger list
PARIS — The United Nations' cultural agency decided Wednesday to add the historic center of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa to its list of endangered World Heritage sites, recognizing “the outstanding universal value of the site and the duty of all humanity to protect it.”
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send...
