Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police: Pedestrian in roadway dies after being struck by vehicle on Osage

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
Amarillo police worked a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Saturday night in the 2700 block of Osage that left a 32-year-old man dead.

At about 8:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Amarillo officers were dispatched to the site of a major crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2700 block of S. Osage. A 2005 Mercury Montego driven by a 71-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Osage. Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across Osage not at an intersection or at a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Ducommun was struck by the Mercury and died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The Justice of the Peace was notified. Notification was made to Ducommun’s family.

Alcohol is considered a factor in this accident, police said.

