The Front Range Downloadable Library broke records in 2022 with over 1 million checkouts. The Front Range Downloadable Library includes Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Westminster public libraries. The consortium of libraries adopted 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks over 15 years ago. These books are available through...

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO