Insure.com Names the Best Auto, Home, Life and Health Insurance Companies for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Insure.com today released its rankings of the Best Insurance Companies for 2023. This is the 11th year Insure.com, the comprehensive resource for insurance information, has rated auto, home, life and health insurers. Find the new report here: 10 best insurance companies of 2023. Among the top insurance companies:
Leading Travel Insurance Comparison Site TravelInsurance.com Surpasses 90,000 Customer Reviews on Shopper Approved
NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelInsurance.com today announced they surpassed 90,000 customer reviews on Shopper Approved, a rapidly growing customer review platform in. the United States. . The verified customer reviews resulted in an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 78,000 reviews receiving a...
Climate forces insurers to be creative and reinvent themselves
Last year, payouts for damages caused by extreme weather events amounted to US$ 120 billion- almost the same as Kenya's economic output. "The insurance industry is facing the climate challenge head-on," said Nina Seega, director of sustainable finance research at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership. ALSO READ: A common currency in South America?
Amerisave Mortgage Partners With Ladder to Provide Customers With Affordable, Flexible Life Insurance Coverage
Life insurance is the latest addition to AmeriSave’s growing product offering. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , one of the nation’s leading online home mortgage lenders, has launched a new partnership withLadder, the leader in digital life insurance, aimed at helping customers protect their homes and family with affordable and flexible life insurance coverage.
Liberty General Insurance transforms customer experience of over 100,000 customers in CY 2022 through AI enabled Vehicle Inspections – a scalable, low cost & customer centric solution
PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance. , one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in. , has announced reaching a milestone of servicing over 1,00,000 Customers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for vehicle inspections over Jan- Dec 2022. . The Company automated its pre-policy vehicle inspection process for car insurance renewals...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of EyeMed Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. EIC, along with. EyeMed Vision Care, LLC. , are the. North America. -based entities...
Feds could provide $228M to homeowners Ida hit hardest
The remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in 30 deaths and $95 billion in property damage throughout New Jersey, which was among the states most severely hit by the storm more than a year ago. In addition to those funds, which require additional approval before disbursement, New Jersey was awarded another $149 million in federal recovery funds and $254 million in…
Cassidy: Nation's mounting debt putting programs like Social Security, Medicare at risk
American Press (Lake Charles, LA) U.S. Sen. said the nation's mounting debt — which is putting programs like. and Medicare at risk of going insolvent — has reached crisis mode. "In 11 years, there will not be enough money in the. Social Security. trust fund to pay out...
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers’ Leverage Ratios Elevated Due to Capital Declines
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A confluence of factors, including rising interest rates, increased unrealized losses and declines in capital has led to leverage ratios ticking up among. property/casualty (P/C) insurance companies, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, “U.S. P/C Insurers’ Leverage Ratios Remain Elevated Due to...
At-Bay Acquires Licensed P&C Insurance Carrier
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the insurance company for the digital age, today completed the acquisition of. -domiciled excess and surplus (E&S) lines property and casualty (P&C) insurer licensed in 44 states, from. XL Insurance America, Inc. Industry veterans. and. will join the newly acquired. At-Bay Specialty Insurance Company. as Independent Directors,...
Patent Issued for Automated inspection system and method (USPTO 11546507): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bartee,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11546507 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Documenting the state of a rental property, such as an apartment, prior to moving in can be a time-consuming and frustrating experience for tenants and landlords. Video documentation of the state of the apartment prior to move-in can be a way to establish near indisputable proof of the condition of the apartment. However, leaving this process to the tenant themselves, without assistance, presents several drawbacks, especially in the event of special provisions in the lease related to specific features of the rental property, such as appliances; outbuildings; or personal property belonging to the landlord stored on the property. Video footage captured by the tenant may not be sufficiently clear to establish the condition of the apartment; important features of the rental property may be left out of the footage; and such footage then needs to be stored in a way that is accessible to the tenant potentially many years after it was taken. Later, the tenant and landlord may waste time reviewing all of the footage just to find documentation of one particular feature of the property. Similar drawbacks apply to other means of documenting the state of a rental property, such as photos and audio descriptions, and, additionally, to documenting the state of other items that can be rented, such as cars, heavy equipment, hotel rooms, etc.
Quinn Group Insurance rebrands as American Elm Insurance Group
Rebrand reflects agency's deep ties to community and commitment to sustainable growth. to reflect its longstanding commitment to its clients and local communities through its portfolio of insurance and risk management solutions. " At American Elm Insurance. , we value our role as trusted advisers with deep-rooted ties to our...
Should I try to pay off my mortgage before I retire?
When the stock market is skyrocketing and mortgage rates are low, the conventional wisdom is to not pay down the principal but to put any extra money into a retirement account. The argument is that homeowners could earn more by investing in a bull market than they would save by paying down their mortgage. They'd also hold onto the lucrative mortgage interest tax…
Commercial lending is a mixed bag across the country, bankers say
How is the economy doing? It depends a lot on whom you ask. Homebuilders, for instance, will tell you that things are looking pretty bad, given the sorry state of the housing market. Airlines might tell you things are going so well that they're struggling to keep up with demand.
North American and Annexus launch new fixed index annuity
North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, a member company of Sammons Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S.,1 has once again joined forces with Annexus, a premier independent designer of FIAs. The new North American Secure HorizonSM Choice (Secure...
Lincoln Financial Group offers new, fully automated life product, WealthAccelerate
Lincoln Financial Group continues to advance the life insurance business model while improving the customer experience with the introduction of Lincoln WealthAccelerateSM, an indexed universal life (IUL) product offering a fully digital and automated experience to consumers. As the world becomes more digitally focused, consumers expect ease and accessibility from...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Raises $58 Million To Modernize Access to Comprehensive Healthcare Benefits
New capital, led by Portage, follows the company's recent expansion into. , the digital-first, fully-licensed health insurance provider bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers in a frictionless experience, today announced. $58 million. Series A funding led by Portage. Its latest round also included participation...
NICB AND GEORGIA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER URGE CAUTION AS HOMEOWNERS SEEK CONTRACTORS FOLLOWING RECENT TORNADOS
Commissioner's Office and NICB Personnel Deployed to Catastrophe Claims Village. /PRNewswire/ -- Deadly tornados moved across the Southeast earlier this month impacting thousands of homeowners and business owners alike. The. (NICB) and. Georgia Insurance. and Safety Fire Commissioner. is reminding residents to stay vigilant when hiring a contractor, or other...
Medicare disadvantage: Without insurance switch, NYC Council should find new way to save
New York Daily News, The (NY) In the latest twist in a long-running saga, a bill to change city law to allow the Adams. administration to begin charging insurance premiums to retirees who opt not to move into a new Medicare Advantage plan appears to be dead. Adams. may yet...
A Bill Would Require Insurance Companies To Provide Equal Coverage to Dog Owners
CT News Junkie (CT) Should the owner of a pitbull or Rottweiler be denied a renters insurance policy or have to pay more in premiums for a homeowners policy? Such practices would be prohibited in. Connecticut. under a bill before the legislature's Insurance and. Real Estate Committee. . The proposal...
