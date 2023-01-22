ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Arsenal v Manchester United, Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwJTy_0kNOUTTb00

Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Arsenal host Manchester United.

The highly anticipated match between Arsenal and Manchester United is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are currently sitting in the top three of the Premier League table and will be looking to secure a crucial three points.

Arsenal has been in strong form recently, but United will be a tough test for them. The Red Devils will look to continue their recent unbeaten streak and solidify their spot in the top four.

The Gunners have recently added to their squad with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. United will be hoping that Wout Weghorst can make a big impact in the game in the absence of Anthony Martial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WlrS_0kNOUTTb00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Erik Ten Hag and his side got the better of Arsenal in the last meeting between the sides. United won 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier on in the season and were the first team to beat Arsenal.

United will look at the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to make their impact on the game. United will be without Casmeiro, Martial and Diogo Dalot for the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Below you can find United’s confirmed lineup to face Arsenal today.

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw

Eriksen, McTominay

Fernandes, Rashford, Antony

Weghorst

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Boston 25 News WFXT

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
BBC

Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes

Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC

Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday

Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC

'I would prefer to be up against someone else' - Arteta on Guardiola

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists his friendship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not be affected by the clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title. The two managers face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and, after serving...
BBC

Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders

Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne. Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory. But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point. Bayern are...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa - In Unai Emery we trust!

It certainly wasn’t the most pleasing performance on Saturday, but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were able to grind out another important win at the St. Mary’s Stadium; what did Cole and Seb make of Villa’s third successive away win?. In Unai we trust! Just how good...
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds

Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
BBC

Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen

Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
BBC

Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'

Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
BBC

Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'

This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
The Associated Press

Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone

Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
BBC

Frank Lampard sacked: Impossible Everton job proves beyond former midfielder

Frank Lampard is the latest manager to fall victim to the seemingly impossible job that is managing Everton. Everton only secured safety from relegation to the Championship in last season's penultimate game and it was hoped this term would represent yet another reboot and fresh start. Lampard, however, has failed...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy