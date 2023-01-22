ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday. The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI

Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88

A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County Wednesday morning, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage. The crash happened in the eastbound lane near Exit 15. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously hurt, but the driver of the pickup truck was...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Convicted felon accused of shooting towards a camp in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD

WEBB- A criminal investigation in the Western Adirondacks has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon, who lives in the Kuyahoora Valley area. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was arrested on Saturday, January 14 by the Town of Webb Police Department. Chief of Police Ron Johnston told us he is charged with criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
POLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

