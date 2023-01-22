Read full article on original website
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday. The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at 3 Syracuse officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y.— An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers after he shot at them Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. Tajh E. Smith, of Salina, shot at officers at least two times using a .45-caliber handgun at 3:35 p.m. in the 500...
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI
Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility gets more time behind bars following violent attack on female officer
MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy was sentenced to six more years behind bars following a violent attack on a female officer in 2021 that left her with a broken nose and a concussion. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police...
No one seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-88
A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on I-88 in Otsego County Wednesday morning, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage. The crash happened in the eastbound lane near Exit 15. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously hurt, but the driver of the pickup truck was...
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
Convicted felon accused of shooting towards a camp in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
WEBB- A criminal investigation in the Western Adirondacks has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon, who lives in the Kuyahoora Valley area. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was arrested on Saturday, January 14 by the Town of Webb Police Department. Chief of Police Ron Johnston told us he is charged with criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
2 employees with Target contractor accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from the store
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people from Utica who worked for a company that contracts with Target were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the course of a month. New Hartford police say officers were called to the store in Sangertown...
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
Man arrested after hitting woman in face with hammer in Syracuse, robbing her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a woman in the face with a hammer and robbed her in Syracuse. William Hunt, 23, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Nov. 18 robbery at 1540 E. Genesee St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
