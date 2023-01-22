Read full article on original website
Hidden Samsung Galaxy Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better
Samsung Galaxy smartphones are super versatile, but you might not realize all these hidden Samsung Galaxy features that make your phone even better.
Big Block Vs. Small Block V8 Engines: Here's What Every Gearhead Should Know
Big block and small block engines both have merit, and choosing one for your car comes down to what you want it to do.
How And When To Watch Today's Xbox Developer Direct Showcase
Microsoft is hosting an Xbox Developer Direct showcase today, and while it will be missing one key game from the Xbox lineup, it'll still be worth tuning in.
5 Things Reviewers Liked And Disliked About Apple's 2023 Mac Mini
While we work on our own Mac mini review, here are some thoughts from around the tech review neighborhood and what they liked and disliked about it,
Can iPhone Data Be Recovered If The Phone Has Been Reset?
Before you erase and reset an iPhone, you should save a copy of anything on your device you wish to have future access to or transfer over to your new gadget.
2023 Kia EV6 GT Review: How A Great EV Becomes A Tough Sell
With supercar-shaming power and a face-reshaping 0-60 time, the Kia EV6 GT should be an instant winner. Yet not everything adds up in this performance EV.
How To Fix Moderate NAT Type On Xbox Series X And S
NAT type, depending on the level of strictness, can severely impact your Xbox Series X|S gaming experience. Here's how to adjust your network's NAT type.
Messenger's Default End-To-End Encrypted Chats Expand To More People, Pick Up New Features
Facebook's end-to-end encryption feature is getting a bunch of new features that weren't available when Secret Conversations first launched.
Microsoft Edge Is Getting A New Split Screen Feature, But Is It Enough To Make You Switch Browsers?
Microsoft Edge could gain the ability to compare two tabs, side-by-side within one browser window which is a much sought-after feature that Chrome doesn't have.
