ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Opens As Slight Betting Favorite Against Memphis

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pKf7_0kNOTlS000

Cincinnati needs to keep stacking wins in AAC play.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats opened as 2.5-point favorites against Memphis on Sunday and are now up to 3.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook .

Cincinnati has lost to Memphis in four of the past five outings, but oddsmakers are liking their chances at home. The Tigers have not been a good team to bet on this season. They are 7-11-1 against the spread and 2-5 ATS on the road.

All while Cincinnati is 13-6 ATS (t-13th nationally) and is one of five teams nationally with 10 ATS wins at home (10-3 overall).

Wes Miller's crew battles Memphis at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: David DeJulius, Cincinnati Wax South Florida 85-69

Look: UC Football Starts Up Offseason Workouts

Florida Cornerback Jordan Young Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

2024 Four-Star Tight End Dylan Mesman Places UC In Top-10 Schools

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Enrolling Back In School To Finish UC Degree

Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named To AP 2022-23 NFL All-Pro Team

Washington State Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie Transfers To Cincinnati

NFL Players Name Kelce Brothers First-Team All-Pros

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Finishes Season Ranked First in Man Coverage Yards Allowed

Temple Kicker Rory Bell Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield: 'Throwing Egos Out The Window' In Building UC Staff

Cincinnati Adds North Carolina A&T Wide Receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Louisville WR Dee Wiggins

Watch: Desmond Ridder Mic'd Up During Final Game Of Rookie NFL Season

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Treats Teammates, Special Guest To Rookie Dinner

Arizona State Kicker Carter Brown Transferring To Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Plays Best NFL Game In Season Finale, Scores First Two Career Touchdowns

Utah State Edge Rusher Daniel Grzesiak Transfers To Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WRBL News 3

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning. MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting. Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy