UC Opens As Slight Betting Favorite Against Memphis

Cincinnati needs to keep stacking wins in AAC play.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats opened as 2.5-point favorites against Memphis on Sunday and are now up to 3.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook .

Cincinnati has lost to Memphis in four of the past five outings, but oddsmakers are liking their chances at home. The Tigers have not been a good team to bet on this season. They are 7-11-1 against the spread and 2-5 ATS on the road.

All while Cincinnati is 13-6 ATS (t-13th nationally) and is one of five teams nationally with 10 ATS wins at home (10-3 overall).

Wes Miller's crew battles Memphis at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: David DeJulius, Cincinnati Wax South Florida 85-69

Look: UC Football Starts Up Offseason Workouts

Florida Cornerback Jordan Young Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

2024 Four-Star Tight End Dylan Mesman Places UC In Top-10 Schools

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Enrolling Back In School To Finish UC Degree

Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named To AP 2022-23 NFL All-Pro Team

Washington State Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie Transfers To Cincinnati

NFL Players Name Kelce Brothers First-Team All-Pros

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Finishes Season Ranked First in Man Coverage Yards Allowed

Temple Kicker Rory Bell Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield: 'Throwing Egos Out The Window' In Building UC Staff

Cincinnati Adds North Carolina A&T Wide Receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Louisville WR Dee Wiggins

Watch: Desmond Ridder Mic'd Up During Final Game Of Rookie NFL Season

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Treats Teammates, Special Guest To Rookie Dinner

Arizona State Kicker Carter Brown Transferring To Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Plays Best NFL Game In Season Finale, Scores First Two Career Touchdowns

Utah State Edge Rusher Daniel Grzesiak Transfers To Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk