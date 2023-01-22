Read full article on original website
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation
KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT
There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
Bergen-Lafayette Woman Dies in Domestic Shooting
This story has been updated here. A Bergen-Lafayette woman died from gunshot wounds this morning in a case of apparent domestic violence. She had been rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot by the father of her daughter. According to radio reports, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter heard her...
Secaucus police blame drunk driver for five vehicle Veterans Day crash on Route 3
SECAUCUS, NJ – A man who caused a five-vehicle crash in Secaucus on Veterans Day has been charged by police this week. According to police, Cyrus Crayton, 26, of Bogota, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, two accounts of assault by auto, and reckless endangerment. Police arrived at the scene in front of Bareli’s Restaurant to find a dump truck on its side with a load of gravel spilled across the highway. Two people were found with injuries and treated by EMS. Police noticed Crayton, who also suffered minor injuries, appeared to show signs of intoxication. Police obtained a The post Secaucus police blame drunk driver for five vehicle Veterans Day crash on Route 3 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City Man Punched, Choked Hoboken Police Officer, Report Says
HOBOKEN, NJ - A Jersey City man reportedly punched and choked a Hoboken police officer, and threatened to kill several others, in a Monday incident. According to Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka, members of the Hoboken Police Department responded to CVS on Washington Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. on a report of a male "acting in a disorderly manner." When police units arrived, the male, identified as Steven Youmans of Jersey City, 37, was stopped, but sent on his way with no complaints. Just 30 minutes later, at approximately, 3:50 a.m., Sgt. Donald Rosso reported observing Youmans in the vicinity of 4th and Hudson Streets...
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are not reporting many details at this time, but it has been confirmed that a single female victim was shot and killed inside the Toy Factory Apartments building at the corner of Bergen and Virginia Avenues. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the shooting early Tuesday morning. The female victim, who was not identified was reportedly shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead. Police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at around 8:15 am on Tuesday. The post Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Little Ferry Officer's Gun Grabbed By Leonia Driver During Route 46 Stop: Police
A Leonia motorist with crystal meth in her car grabbed an officer's gun while fighting with Little Ferry police during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said. Officer James Serio stopped a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Jennifer Wright, 44, for not using headlights in the rain on the eastbound highway late Monday morning, Jan. 23, they said.
Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff
Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said. As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. The court ordered...
