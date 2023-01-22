Read full article on original website
Think4urself
2d ago
McCulloh Street in Baltimore… everyday occurrence there ! (wasn’t killed by a cop or a white person so this will be the last we hear of it )
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Related
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot in Southeast D.C. late Friday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting and asking for help identifying the suspect. Shortly before 11:30 am on Friday, police arrived at the 600 Block of Chesapeake Street. An adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text The post Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
25-Year-Old Man Shot Crashes Car And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore while driving his car. He did not survive. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3800 Block of 8th Street shortly after 1 pm to investigate a possible shooting. Police found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. An initial investigation revealed that while the victim was driving, he was shot at the 800 Block of Gretna Court and crashed his car. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 25-Year-Old Man Shot Crashes Car And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]
BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
Police investigating shooting at Essex apartment complex
ESSEX, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that occurred inside the Kingsmill Apartments complex in Essex. At around 7:51 pm, officers arrived at the scene at Holgate Drive after reports of gunshots were received by county 911 dispatchers. Police arrived to find a male victim with a single gunshot wound. The post Police investigating shooting at Essex apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in East Baltimore vacant house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died after a fire broke out inside a vacant home in East Baltimore, according to fire officials. On Tuesday January 17, firefighters responded to the 400 block of North East Ave, for a reported fire in a two-story vacant with fire and smoke showing.
Germantown home invaders identified themselves as cops during armed assault
GERMANTOWN, MD – Three suspects are being sought in connection with a violent home invasion in Germantown on Monday. Detectives said the armed intruders forced their way into a home on Archstone Way and shouted, “Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground.” They brandished handguns and demanded cash and property from the victims. An altercation broke out, leading one of the suspects to strike one of the four victims in the head. The home invaders fled the scene empty-handed. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the victim previously struck chased the attackers down the stairwell until one of The post Germantown home invaders identified themselves as cops during armed assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate Baltimore shootings, one self-inflicted
Baltimore City police are looking into five separate shootings that happened within 90 minutes of each other Tuesday night, one being an accidentally self-inflicted wound. People were shot on Lamont Avenue, Clifton Avenue, North Eutaw Street and along East North Avenue. At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block...
Wheaton 15-year-old reported missing
WHEATON, MD – Police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Wheaton girl. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Wheaton. Rashell Meza was last seen on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Pl. Meza is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is currently dyed red. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. The post Wheaton 15-year-old reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
Jury convicts gunman in 2021 deadly shooting outside BJ Mallards Bar & Grill
Prosecutors say he fired multiple rounds on the morning of June 14, leaving 30-year-old Darwin Barnes dead and a woman wounded.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3