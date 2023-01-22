GERMANTOWN, MD – Three suspects are being sought in connection with a violent home invasion in Germantown on Monday. Detectives said the armed intruders forced their way into a home on Archstone Way and shouted, “Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground.” They brandished handguns and demanded cash and property from the victims. An altercation broke out, leading one of the suspects to strike one of the four victims in the head. The home invaders fled the scene empty-handed. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the victim previously struck chased the attackers down the stairwell until one of The post Germantown home invaders identified themselves as cops during armed assault appeared first on Shore News Network.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO