Dr. Brian Cohen Joins Rehab Boost Advisory Board

CHILLICOTHE — Rehab Boost, Inc. is a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and digital body motion recognition. Bruce Lawrence, Advisory Board Chairman, named Brian Cohen, MD Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon to its Advisory Board.

According to the Rehab Boost release, the new members “bring industry and clinical expertise that will help further guide Rehab Boost through on-going product development and commercialization.”

The Advisory Board consists of highly sought-after members of the healthcare community who will provide insight and recommendations on strategy, operations, and partnerships. “Dr. Cohen brings the clinical expertise and knowledge of the physical therapy, rehabilitation industry that the Advisory Board needs,” said Lawrence. “We look forward to tapping into Brian’s clinical and leadership expertise as we continue to grow our commercial strategy.”

Cohen attended medical school at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. After residency, he completed his fellowship training in sports medicine at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon serving southern Ohio. Brian is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine.

“I realize that ‘rehab exercises’ are critical to both the non-operative and operative aspects for patients to recover from both injuries and degenerative pathologies,” said Dr. Cohen. “I believe Rehab Boost has the unique ability to make rehab programs more doable because they can be performed when and where is most convenient for the patient, and also adds the supervision capability and visibility to keep the patient and the program reliable.”

What does this mean for Chillicothe?

Joint replacement is not always the easiest decision. When and if the time comes that our patients must receive a joint replacement, we want them to feel comfortable with their decision. Having a physician that you can trust, that's up to date with technology, strategies and rehabilitation is important. Cohen and Cohen Orthopedic is just that.