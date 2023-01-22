ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers Praises Tyrese Maxey's 32-Point Outing Against Kings

By Declan Harris
 3 days ago

Doc Rivers has praised Tyrese Maxey after his 32-point outing against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Sacramento Kings, with both teams going into the match on long winning streaks.

Yet, the Sixers would have to extend theirs without the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden , who were unavailable for the match due to injury management/recovery.

Their absence left behind a potential deficiency on the offensive end, with Embiid and Harden combining for an average of 55 points per game, which makes up roughly half of the Sixers' average of 113 points per game.

Yet, Tyrese Maxey answered the call, ending the game with a team-high 32 points and six assists on 41-percent shooting. The former-Kentucky guard was a large part of Philadelphia's second-half comeback, scoring 15 points in the third quarter and getting two crucial buckets in the fourth to help close the door on the Kings.

After the game, Sixers' head coach Doc Rivers praised Tyrese for his persistence on the offensive end.

"Tyrese was phenomenal," Rivers told reporters. "Throughout the game, he just kept attacking. I thought he struggled until we subbed him and brought him back in. Once he came back in, he was great."

The Sixers' head coach is referencing Maxey's cold start to the game, going cold from the field in the first half of the game, scoring 11 points on 33 percent shooting. His three-point touch never really connected against the Kings, ending the game on 25 percent shooting from deep, which is way below his 39 percent season average.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

Philadelphia, PA
