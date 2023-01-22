ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Bengals Release Divisional Round Hype Video Ahead Of Bills Matchup

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8CoR_0kNOR1uh00

Cincinnati is the biggest betting underdog its been all season.

CINCINNATI — The rematch is set in Buffalo as Cincinnati gets ready to battle the Bills for the final spot in the AFC championship game.

Check out the hype video jumping all over the underdog tagline getting slapped on the Bengals this week.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Comeback

Bengals coach gives strong message to NFL

When the NFL decided to cancel the late-season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the terrifying injury to Damar Hamlin, the league made several changes to the NFL playoff seeding – but none of them seemed to benefit the Bengals with the league seeming to be planning for an inevitable AFC Read more... The post Bengals coach gives strong message to NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
atozsports.com

It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals

After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire

The New England Patriots have hired a new offensive coordinator, and you can probably guess how Mac Jones feels about the move. The Patriots on Tuesday agreed to a deal to bring back Bill O’Brien, who previously worked as an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. A source close to Jones told Mark Daniels of... The post Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy