Louisville, KY

Louisville Offers '24 Prospects SF Bryson Tucker, PG Labaron Philon

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago

The two prospects are both ranked inside the top-40 of the 2024 cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program and head coach Kenny Payne have been fairly active in recent days when it comes to offering scholarship to prospective student-athletes, particularly in the Class of 2024.

This remained the case on Saturday, as both Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy small forward Bryson Tucker and Mobile (Ala.) Baker point guard Labaron Philon announced they had been offered scholarships to play for the Cardinals.

The juniors are both drawing a fair amount of early high-major interest. Tucker has already been offered by schools such as Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Michigan State, Villanova and others; while Philon has been offered by Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, LSU and others.

While both are elite prospects, Tucker is one of the top players in the 2024 cycle, coming in as the No. 4 small forward in the class and No. 7 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing spent the first years of his high school career at Baltimore (Mary.) Mount St. Joseph before transferring to IMG Academy, and also helped USA Basketball win the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

That's not to say that Philon isn't a top-tier prospect, as he himself ranks as the No. 5 point guard in the cycle and No. 39 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 177-pound guard has been an incredibly high impact player so far during his junior year at Baker, averaging 36.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game, while also shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-point attempts.

While Payne has been relatively selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer to, he has identified a handful of new targets across multiple classes. In the last week, he has also offered JUCO guard Koron Davis, 2024 wing Kon Knueppel and 2025 in-state guard Jasper Johnson.

In the 2024 cycle, nine uncommitted prospects have received a Louisville offer so far. The Cardinals' lone commitment in the class is from Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception point guard T.J. Robinson.

(Photo of Bryson Tucker: USA Basketball, Labaron Philon: Marvin Gentry - AL.com)

