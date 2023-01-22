Read full article on original website
‘The silent disease’: Chagas is a killer. Now carriers want their voices heard
The parasite-borne disease is classed as ‘neglected’ yet causes 12,000 deaths a year, mostly in Latin America. Can the world really wipe it out by 2030?
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
MedicalXpress
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children
Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
brytfmonline.com
Scientists discover a new structure in the human brain | Science and health
With its intricate network of neurons and other biological constructs, the brain continues to prove to be a tough machine to screw up. Now, thanks to advances in neuroimaging techniques and molecular biology, scientists from the United States and Denmark have discovered a new structure in the brain. They named...
scitechdaily.com
Dark Energy Camera Unveils Billions of Celestial Objects in Unprecedented Survey of the Milky Way
NSF’s NOIRLab releases colossal astronomical data tapestry displaying the majesty of our Milky Way in unprecedented detail. Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the powerful 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
MedicalXpress
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
natureworldnews.com
Avian Influenza Epidemic: H5N1 Variant at Mink Farm in Galicia, Spain Reported for the First Time
Avian influenza is a highly pathogenic disease caused by infection from avian influenza Type A viruses. The bird flu has made several resurgences over the years. However, the most recent one was reportedly after many months of low prevalence during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic (COVID-19). Over the past...
Phys.org
Veterinary researchers uncover novel amyloidosis
A collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has discovered a novel amyloid protein from canine mammary tumors. This amyloid protein, α-S1 casein, normally plays a vital role in the transport of calcium phosphate as a milk protein that provides infant nutrition, but its involvement in disease was unknown. In this study, they have shown for the first time that α-S1 casein can cause amyloidosis in vivo and clarified the detailed mechanism of amyloid formation.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to OR-440 for Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma
OR-449 is being developed for both adult and pediatric patients with adrenocortical carcinoma, as well as other cancers known to express a high level of steroidogenic factor-1. Officials with the FDA have granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to OR-440, an investigational drug for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma...
Ants detect scent of cancer in urine – research
Ants can detect the scent of cancer in urine, scientists have found.Several types of cancer have been found to alter urine smell but experts have, for the first time, found ants to have this capability.In their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, they said these insects could be used as a cost-effective way to identify cancers in patients.Study author Professor Patrizia d’Ettorre, of Sorbonne Paris Nord University in Paris, France, told the PA news agency: “Ants can be used as bio-detectors to discriminate healthy individuals from tumor-bearing ones.“They are easy to train, learn...
ajmc.com
Dr Kirsten Johansen on Benefits of Oral Therapies for the Management of CKD
Kirsten Johansen, MD, director of nephrology, Hennepin Healthcare, speaks on the impact that an oral medication would have on the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for patients both on and not on dialysis. There are access and accessibility issues related to injectable drugs that impede management of chronic kidney...
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
labroots.com
Mediterranean diet has positive impact on physical fitness
The Mediterranean diet, at least when compared with other diets, is often associated with improved health, particularly heart and cardiovascular health. Comprised of key foods such as nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish, the Mediterranean has been linked to reduced risks for stroke and heart attacks, among other conditions. It’s also been linked to improved HDL cholesterol and reduced LDL cholesterol.
Medical News Today
Study in humans confirms link between Parkinson's and gut bacteria imbalance
Studies have shown that the gut microbiome can contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. A large study recently found that people with Parkinson’s disease had an imbalance in gut microbiome composition and function, showing an overabundance of opportunistic pathogens and species associated with inflammation. People with Parkinson’s...
Antidepressants linked to antibiotic resistance: E. coli study
The widespread use of antibiotics has long been implicated in the rise of drug-resistant infections. Now, scientists wonder whether unrelated drugs play a role too. In a new study, antidepressants — designed to regulate the brain chemistry of patients with mental illness — were also linked to Escherichia coli (E. coli) antibiotic resistance. Researchers reported that when E. coli bacteria were exposed to commonly prescribed antidepressants, including fluoxetine (Prozac) and escitalopram (Lexapro), they developed a resistance to many forms of antibiotics. While some E. coli can be harmless, some strains of infection are sure to prompt uncomfortable abdominal symptoms, such as diarrhea and...
CDC figuring out 'logistical and legal' aspects of testing airplane wastewater for coronavirus variants, source says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ironing out the "logistical and legal" aspects of testing wastewater from airplanes for coronavirus variants as it continues to explore such an infectious disease monitoring program.
