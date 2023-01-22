Henrik Stenson had a 'fun' in his DP World Tour return, but waits anxiously to see if he, and other LIV golfers, can play much longer

Read full article on original website
Related
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career
Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Sam Kerr lifts lid on wild romance with rival US soccer star Kristie Mewis
Aussie football superstar Sam Kerr has given a rare insight into her romance with US player girlfriend Kristie Mewis - including how they first met and fell in love.
Golf Digest
Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
Golf Digest
Even after a night to sleep it off, this tour pro’s shank is simply gruesome
Taylor Montgomery is a talented PGA Tour rookie who we have every reason to believe will one day be a winner on tour. In his nine starts since earning his PGA Tour card off the Korn Ferry Tour last summer, he’s got four top-10s and eight top-15s, including a fifth-place showing on Sunday at The American Express.
Are You An (Unintentional) Golf Cheat?
Carly Frost explains why golfers may be breaking the rules without even realising it
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Comments / 0