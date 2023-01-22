ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henrik Stenson had a 'fun' in his DP World Tour return, but waits anxiously to see if he, and other LIV golfers, can play much longer

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf Digest

Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career

Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Golf Digest

Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy