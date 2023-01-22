ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgestone Made the First All-Terrain Run-Flat Tire for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

By Nico DeMattia
 3 days ago
The first ever all-terrain Lamborghini supercar is going to need the first ever all-terrain supercar tire. You can’t just run to Pep Boys and grab a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato tire off the shelf. Instead, Lamborghini partnered with Bridgestone to make the Dueler AT002, the OEM tire for the new off-road Huracan.

Bridgestone is actually offering two different tires for the Huracan Sterrato, as there’s also going to be winter fitment available, but the Dueler AT002 is the tire that will be equipped from the factory. It can’t be easy to design an all-terrain tire that can also handle supercar levels of performance, both on and off the road. However, Bridgestone claims to have done it.

“We’ve created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel, and demanding terrains,” said Bridgestone’s VP of Consumer Replacement, Steven De Bock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFmli_0kNOOv4N00

The Dueler AT002 is also a run-flat tire. Outside of a handful of Urus drivers, there aren’t many Lamborghini owners who have to worry about a pointy rock punching a hole in their tire. But the Dueler AT002 is said to be capable of driving 50 miles, at 50 mph, with 0-bar pressure. I can’t imagine that stiff sidewall provides a ton of comfort but I guess you’re not looking for comfort when you’re buying a V10-powered off-road supercar.

Bridgestone is also making a winter tire option, the Blizzak LM005. Both tires feature staggered fitments, with wider rear tires. The Dueler AT002s are 235/40 ZR19 front and 285/40 ZR19 rear, while the Blizzak LM005s are similarly 235/40 R19 front and 285/40 R19 rear (being winter tires, the Blizzak’s don’t have the same ‘ZR’ speed rating).

Bespoke supercar tires are nothing new. In fact, it’s almost expected at this point. But if there was ever a car that needed a hyper-specific tire, it’s the Huracan Sterrato. And if Lamborghini needs anyone to help test the Sterrato’s new tires out on sand or snow, I’ll happily volunteer.

