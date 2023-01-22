San Francisco firefighter injured, 25 displaced in Hayes Street house fire

PIX Now 11:15

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department.

Flames spread to two structures before being controlled by 3 a.m. Three pets were also displaced due to the fire, officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted photos that showed flames rising from the roof of the building.

A firefighter was taken to the emergency room but is ok, the department said in a later Tweet.

The Red Cross of Northern California Coastal Region is helping the displaced find accommodations.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Hayes Street and Divisadero Street as cleanup continued.