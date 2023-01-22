ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah's First 2023 Mock Draft

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2023 NFL mock draft.

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks .

Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall.

The team's 71.2 pass-rush score ranked 15th, and was its highest grade earned in the past nine seasons.

Detroit’s run defense grade of 55.5 placed the organization 24th this season.

In coverage, the Lions' 48.8 PFF grade represented the worst grade in the league.

As a result of Detroit's struggles defensively, many pundits have started to release mock drafts that have the Lions selecting two defensive players in the first round.

In NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of 2023, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 6 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 18 overall.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the team adds Illinois Fighting Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Jeremiah explained, "I fell in love with Witherspoon’s skill set after the first game I studied. He is dripping with instincts and possesses outstanding ball skills. His feisty play style would fit the culture Dan Campbell and Co. are building in Detroit."

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit adds to its linebacking corps by drafting Clemson Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson .

"The Lions add another athletic playmaker in Simpson , who could slide right next to Malcolm Rodriguez to form an excellent young LB corps," Jeremiah said.

