Types of Fowl Birds
The word “fowl” was once used to describe any bird species, but today the term is more specific. It describes birds in the Galliformes and Anseriformes orders, which include waterfowl, gamefowl, and landfowl. Fowl are typically domesticated and raised for producing meat, eggs, and feathers. Discover nine types of fowl birds and learn about their appearance, diet, and habitats.
The Unique Way One Family Is Using to Solve High Egg Prices
The CPI shows that egg prices are up 59.9% from a year ago.
This Monstrous 1,000lb Tiger Shark Is So Big It Looks Fake
This incredible footage was captured by some expert fishermen as they were bottom fishing out of Old Bahama Bay Resort in the Bahamas. They managed to catch something extraordinary. A Memorable Fishing Trip. The group started off fishing in 600 feet of water using electric eels and looking for yellow...
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile. Crocodiles are both feared and revered as one of the most formidable predators in the animal kingdom. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, they can easily take down their prey with remarkable precision and swiftness. However, this video shows us that even a crocodile is no match for a pride of powerful lions.
Watch Two Brave Dogs Bully a Crocodile Back Into the Water
There are many reasons for working on your dog’s recall -to stop them approaching other dogs, to keep them away from traffic and to stop them raiding other people’s picnics. But this video gives you one that you probably have not thought of – to keep them away from crocodiles!
Watch This Adorable Baby Koala Ride on Mom Like a Little Backpack
Watch This Adorable Baby Koala Ride on Mom Like a Little Backpack. The first encounter between a human and a koala happened hundreds of years ago! Since then, people in Australia often stumble upon them on the streets and in the wild, especially at night, when koalas are most active. However, we’re sure that spotting such an adorable image of a baby koala riding on its mom is pretty rare!
Local vet secures grant for animal foster group
A Greenville veterinarian secured a $1,000 grant for a local program that secured medical care and homes for animals in the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Dr. Paige Harrington is the District 1 representative for the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association, an organization that provides continuing education, lobbying and support for the veterinary profession. The association has a friends foundation that uses donations to educate people about veterinary medicine and to support animal welfare efforts. ...
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
What Were Chow Chows Bred For? Original Role, Jobs, History, and More
What Were Chow Chows Bred For? Original Role, Jobs, History, and More. Their early jobs include being guard dogs and sled dogs. Dogs were likely first domesticated in Siberia around 23,000 years ago. This remains an open discussion that changes as new archaeological evidence becomes available. It is widely agreed upon, though, that the domestic dog, Canis familiaris, is a direct descendent of gray wolves, Canis lupus. In fact, many people categorize domestic dogs and wolves as the same species, but different subspecies. Close relatives belonging to the same genus are the golden jackal, Canis aureus, and the coyote, Canis latrans. Jackals and coyotes, like wolves but unlike pet dogs, are wild canine species.
Just when you think you have one stink bug for a friend
There was a time when my dog, Max, would have been an excellent therapy or emotional support animal. He was always happy to be with people — any people — and provide constant warm-puppy-dog affection. Had I claimed a need for an emotional-support animal at my work, Max would have backed me up on it and played the part. Max is an old man now. Plenty of energy still, but...
7 Popular Outdoor Succulents
Succulents typically refer to plants that have thick and flesh membranes. These plants are known for their ability to retain water and thrive in even the harshest of conditions. In addition, most outdoor succulents require minimal care and are a perfect way to start your journey into the world of plant parenting.
Not Just Owls, Discover 7 Other Types of Night Birds
The hoot of an owl in the dead of night is a common sound around the world. Owls are often synonymous with nighttime and sleepiness, but several other bird species add to the sounds and shadows of night. Discover seven other types of night birds besides owls and learn about their habitats and behaviors, including those that sing and fly under the cover of darkness.
How to Care for Succulents Indoors
Caring for succulents indoors can be very rewarding. With their unique shapes, sizes, colors, and textures, there is a dizzying variety of succulents to choose from! They are also easy to care for and require minimal effort since they prefer dry soil and little water. Additionally, the more you have, the more they will multiply. Your collection can grow quickly, which makes them an ideal affordable choice for those with limited budgets.
I Can’t Believe This Close Up Bobcat Footage
This little clip shared by Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue (RAWR) in New England is so sweet – and then you remember that this is a bobcat which makes it even more remarkable. RAWR is a non-profit rescue center that provides a home for wild cats that cannot be released into the wild. They also provide a safe place for wild cats that have been illegally owned or have been seized by the authorities. Without them, most of the inhabitants would have been euthanized. However, it’s not just big cats at the rescue – they also have some domestic cats who have been abandoned by their owners or who have health issues.
Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos
Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
Bear Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Native and Indigenous Americans are well-known for their deep spirituality intertwined with the natural world and the animals that inhabit it. Spirit animals are one way North America’s indigenous peoples connect with the world’s spirits. Let’s look at the Bear spirit and what that spirit represents to indigenous peoples. Let’s dive in!
Watch These Deer Casually Parade Through A Man’s Yard
A charming scene of a group of deer wandering through a front yard in Florida as if it is the most natural thing in the world. What they don’t realize is that they have been captured on a doorbell cam so we all get to see this lovely scene!
