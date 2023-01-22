Ken Dorsey Interviews with Panthers

Another interview is officially in the books.

Saturday evening, the Carolina Panthers completed their sixth interview for the team's head coaching position, conducting a virtual interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

If the Bills were to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals today, the Panthers could then have an in-person interview with Dorsey. Should Buffalo win, the Panthers would be forced to wait until after the AFC Championship game which is set for next Sunday.

Dorsey got his start in coaching with the Panthers back in 2013 as the quarterback's coach - a position he held for five seasons. Also known as Cam Newton's position coach.

In 2018, he took a brief break from coaching to become the assistant director of athletics for the sports program at Florida International.

The following season, he returned to the NFL, reuniting with Sean McDermott in Buffalo to be his quarterback's coach. Dorsey has had a big impact on the development of Josh Allen, who was once viewed as a project. Now, he's one of the best signal callers in the entire league. Once Brian Daboll took the New York Giants head coaching gig, Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Bills are 2nd in the NFL in scoring averaging 28.4 points per game.

