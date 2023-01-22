ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal

The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Alumnus, Cody Craig Named To St. Norbert College Hall Of Fame

The St. Norbert College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics 2023 Hall of Fame Class has grown by seven individuals and one of those is Neillsville High School alumnus, Cody Craig. Craig is a 2004 Neillsville High School graduate and a 2008 St. Norbert graduate. He was a four-year letterwinner in football...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Involved in Neillsville Church Break-In Sentenced

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in back in 2021 was sentenced in Clark County Court. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Mayor Discusses New Tree Program

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is touting a new city program that allows woodworkers to purchase ash trees recently removed from Braem Park. She says they'll be auctioning off the wood to anyone interested. She says it's part of a long-term plan to improve the park. She says those who buy the trees are free to do whatever they'd like with the wood, but she would love to see someone create something with it, and donate it back to the park.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court

A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
washingtoncounty.news

Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau

The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WAUSAU, FL
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Several Thorp High School Band and Choir Members Nominated to Cloverbelt All-Conference Music Festival

Several Thorp High School Band and Choir members were nominated to the Cloverbelt All-Conference Music Festival. This year's festival was held at Gilman High School on Saturday, January 21st. The festival consists of the top music students from each of the 16 conference schools. Students who were nominated by their directors practiced throughout the day and then performed in an evening concert.
THORP, WI
cwbradio.com

Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29

A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
NEENAH, WI
939thegame.com

Trial Set for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County judge has scheduled a two-day trial for a Wausau man accused of attempted homicide last summer. Court records show that Christopher Stevens will face a twelve-person jury on April 12th and 13th. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting another man during...
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Pick-up truck breaks through ice

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Daina Shilts To Compete In X Games

Winter X Games XXVII is an upcoming winter sports event taking place this Friday thru Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. This is the 22nd consecutive Winter X Games held in Aspen. The events will be broadcast on ESPN and participating athletes will be competing in eight skiing events and eight snowboarding events.
ASPEN, CO
WSAW

Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
MERRILL, WI

