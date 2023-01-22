Read full article on original website
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
WSAW
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal
The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Alumnus, Cody Craig Named To St. Norbert College Hall Of Fame
The St. Norbert College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics 2023 Hall of Fame Class has grown by seven individuals and one of those is Neillsville High School alumnus, Cody Craig. Craig is a 2004 Neillsville High School graduate and a 2008 St. Norbert graduate. He was a four-year letterwinner in football...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Involved in Neillsville Church Break-In Sentenced
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in back in 2021 was sentenced in Clark County Court. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Mayor Discusses New Tree Program
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is touting a new city program that allows woodworkers to purchase ash trees recently removed from Braem Park. She says they'll be auctioning off the wood to anyone interested. She says it's part of a long-term plan to improve the park. She says those who buy the trees are free to do whatever they'd like with the wood, but she would love to see someone create something with it, and donate it back to the park.
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council to Discuss Public Safety Referendum at Tuesday's Meeting
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Marshfield residents will find out on Tuesday if they will vote on a $1.13 million public safety referendum which would allow the city to fully staff its police and fire departments. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Mayor Lois TeStrake says their current staffing simply isn't sustainable....
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
cwbradio.com
Several Thorp High School Band and Choir Members Nominated to Cloverbelt All-Conference Music Festival
Several Thorp High School Band and Choir members were nominated to the Cloverbelt All-Conference Music Festival. This year's festival was held at Gilman High School on Saturday, January 21st. The festival consists of the top music students from each of the 16 conference schools. Students who were nominated by their directors practiced throughout the day and then performed in an evening concert.
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
939thegame.com
Trial Set for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County judge has scheduled a two-day trial for a Wausau man accused of attempted homicide last summer. Court records show that Christopher Stevens will face a twelve-person jury on April 12th and 13th. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting another man during...
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
cwbradio.com
Daina Shilts To Compete In X Games
Winter X Games XXVII is an upcoming winter sports event taking place this Friday thru Sunday in Aspen, Colorado. This is the 22nd consecutive Winter X Games held in Aspen. The events will be broadcast on ESPN and participating athletes will be competing in eight skiing events and eight snowboarding events.
WSAW
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
