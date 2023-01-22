Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley 'Would Love To' Enter Men's Royal Rumble
Only four women have ever entered the men's Royal Rumble match, and one WWE star thinks she should be the fifth. In a new interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Rhea Ripley said she would "love" to make an appearance in the men's Royal Rumble later this month, joining Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax as the only women to ever join the annual men's Battle Royale.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
Yardbarker
'American Bad Ass' The Undertaker returns to WWE Raw, face-to-face with Bray Wyatt
The Undertaker appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw tonight for the first time since he retired. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared during a segment that featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. Knight was out first talking about the legends backstage and Wyatt living on past glory. Knight asked any one of the legends to come out so they could get a preview of the "Pitch Black" match that's happening at the Royal Rumble PLE.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
PWMania
Producers from WWE RAW is XXX Revealed (1/23/23)
The WWE Producers for this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, have been revealed, courtesy of PWInsider. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
ringsidenews.com
Who Produced The Trial Of Sami Zayn For WWE RAW Is XXX
The 30th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Monday Night RAW, is officially in the books. RAW XXX proved to be an exciting edition for the ages to remember. One of the interesting segments that opened the show was Sami Zayn’s trial in “The Bloodline Tribal Court. Apparently, that segment was produced by a long-time WWE veteran.
bodyslam.net
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
sportszion.com
Kevin Owens offers dire warning to Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship title ahead of The Royal Rumble
The anticipation among wrestling fans worldwide for the forthcoming WWE big event, The Royal Rumble, is at an all-time high. Kevin Owens had challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship just before the grand event. Kevin Yanick Steen, better known by his ring name Kevin Owens,...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
