Washington State

Dak to Lamb 'No Problem' at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmhKL_0kNONZsi00

The Dallas Cowboys have the rematch they wanted with the San Francisco 49ers. Can they lean on quarterback Dak Prescott to lead them to another postseason win?

"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game.

"Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''

“Most definitely, I did,'' Prescott said of seeking revenge against a 49ers team that ousted Dallas from the playoffs a year ago. "I think this whole team did. (We've been) using that loss last year as a motivation ... (It's) just kind of the focal point, I guess, of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason.”

"Carrying on'' from one thing to another is exactly what Prescott didn't do from the end of the regular season to the start of the playoffs. The precision and timing in the passing game at Tampa was a complete 180 from where the Cowboys ended the regular season on the road in the 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Statistically, Prescott played his worst game versus the Commanders, completing a career-low 37.8 percent of his passes ... Then a week later, he may have played his best game, throwing for 305 yards and scoring five touchdowns, one with his legs and the rest through the air.

Although Prescott topped the NFL in interceptions with 15, the Cowboys' offense has had no trouble moving the ball and scoring points. The fact that the Cowboys are a better team with No. 4 under center is undeniable.

But that hasn't changed the mixed bag of reactions from the media. Some have even gone as far as to rank Prescott as the third-worst quarterback in the playoffs. Others have given San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy the "edge" over Prescott .

So how does Dak go about silencing all these critics?...

It starts with following up on his performance on Monday with more of the same in San Jose today. Prescott hasn't had two straight games without an interception since the end of last season. He also hasn't thrown four touchdowns in consecutive games ever.

And Dak thinks he has a solution to the TD thing, too, recalling that against the Niners a year ago, He was only able to find CeeDee Lamb for one reception for 21 yards.

“I just didn’t make the throws and make the right reads to get him the ball, honestly,” Prescott said. “He had some one-on-ones outside. I was trying to go other places with the ball. Sometimes it was within the read. I probably should have went out there. Being one-on-ones and just being that was a great matchup for us.

"I don’t think there’ll be any problems getting him the ball this week.”

"No problems''? Against arguable the NFL's best defense? That would indeed be a repeat of "flawless.''

Jeanne Brattin
3d ago

we got this! we have the DRIVE to take and runaway with the game. GO COWBOYS! MY Ringneck Parrot says GO COWBOYS! HE KNOWS ALL THINGS. LOL

