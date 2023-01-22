ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Tech falls by 15 to West Virginia

As I was downloading pictures, I could not help but think of the many football games during the Kingsbury years. I walked away from many of those games feeling disappointed, angry and frustrated. You see the missed shots, the turnovers, the poor defense and all of the other problems that show up. It seems a different problems show up each night they play. Tonight it was very poor rebounding and not being able to hit open shots.
In-game notes from Texas Tech's 76-61 loss to West Virginia

I thought I'd start something new and post some in-game notes from Texas Tech's Big 12 matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday night. These will just be random notes and thoughts which I thought might be interesting at the end of the night and hopefully enlightening for all of us in terms of game flow.
Live updates: WVU vs. Texas Tech

West Virginia looks to end a 12-game, 100-week losing streak in Big 12 road games in tonight's game against Texas Tech. The last road win was in the Lonestar State against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021. The Red Raiders had won 29 straight home games before losing three in a row as part of an 0-7 start to conference play. They didn't have a losing streak last season.
Walker gets "all the inside information" during WVU visit

The past couple of weekends have included big visit events for Mountaineer football, with recruits from all over the country making their way into Morgantown to check out Neal Brown's WVU Football program. But Brown is not the only head coach doing recruiting and hosting visitors. Bob Huggins had in one of his top targets on Saturday in Erlanger (KY) Lloyd forward EJ Walker.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
