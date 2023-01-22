ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Josh Okogie Continues to Earn Respect, Playing Time

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLHco_0kNOMw1W00

Fans, teammates and coaches love Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie's hustle on the court. Saturday night, that paid dividends.

PHOENIX -- Josh Okogie isn't the most notable name on the Phoenix Suns. but he'll be damned if he won't hustle harder than anybody on a basketball court.

The fifth-year veteran averages a mere 6.1 points per game and has started a combined seven games since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. He was acquired via free agency this past offseason after four years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Okogie joined a rather deep roster that was entering this season two years removed from a 2021 NBA Finals run and fresh off a 64 win season, yet fast-forward to present day: The Suns have had damn near everybody hurt through a season that has tested everybody through the organization.

The Suns' projected starting lineup of Devin Booker-Chris Paul-Mikal Bridges-Cam Johnson-Deandre Ayton has played a total of six games together all season.

Thus, various role players have gotten more opportunities to hit the floor, Okogie included.

Okogie's known for his defensive tenacity and hustle, yet it was his scoring output off the bench that helped Phoenix propel themselves to a 112-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

His 24 points was just the second time all season he reached 20+ in that department. Ten rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal completed a stuffed box score that was impressive to say the least - even with a broken nose.

“Josh Okogie. I mean to be able to get to the free throw line, think he had 15 free throws, the transition defensive plays he made, the Superman tip in that he had, the three, like he was everywhere tonight," praised Monty Williams.

"He came in with an attack mentality, getting to the free throw line, defensively, he was a stud and to do all that with a broken nose and your face feeling like you got a lot going on, he was stellar tonight."

Saturday marked the first time since Dec. 17-19 where the Suns won consecutive games, but it won't be the last time where Okogie is asked to play at a high level with so many starters still out.

“With guys out, obviously we are lacking in a lot of areas. For me, I feel like that is an opportunity for me to fill in those voids where I feel like we are lacking. Every time I go in the game I just go in the game with ultra-aggression and do what I can to impact winning," said Okogie.

“Not only just reading the game but reading my teammates. Knowing what they are about to do. I know a lot of times when Bis (Bismack Biyombo) got the ball, he is going to do his hook shot.

"I know Myles Turner is one hell of a shot-blocker, so he is going to go for the shot block. So, he can’t shot-block and get the rebound. Every time Bis shoots the ball, I try to run in there. Anytime anyone else shoots the ball and my man looks off me for one second, I just go. I don’t really know where the ball is going to go; I just try to follow it the best I can.”

He won't be cracking any All-Star lineups, nor will he be leading the team in jersey sales any time soon.

Yet Okogie will continue to trot onto the court and do the dirty work necessary for the Suns to position themselves for success down the stretch of the season. Fans love him, coaches and teammates love him, too.

On nights like Saturday, that's more than deserved.

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Anthony Davis set to return to Lakers Wednesday, Hachimura to debut as well

The Lakers have gone a respectable 10-10 with Anthony Davis out, but Tuesday night was a perfect example of why they need him back. LeBron James was brilliant again scoring 46, but the Lakers’ defense isn’t near the same without Davis patrolling the paint, and the Clippers scored 77 points in the first half and ran the Lakers off their home floor 133-115.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
967
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

