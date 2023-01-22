Josh Okogie Continues to Earn Respect, Playing Time

Fans, teammates and coaches love Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie's hustle on the court. Saturday night, that paid dividends.

PHOENIX -- Josh Okogie isn't the most notable name on the Phoenix Suns. but he'll be damned if he won't hustle harder than anybody on a basketball court.

The fifth-year veteran averages a mere 6.1 points per game and has started a combined seven games since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. He was acquired via free agency this past offseason after four years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Okogie joined a rather deep roster that was entering this season two years removed from a 2021 NBA Finals run and fresh off a 64 win season, yet fast-forward to present day: The Suns have had damn near everybody hurt through a season that has tested everybody through the organization.

The Suns' projected starting lineup of Devin Booker-Chris Paul-Mikal Bridges-Cam Johnson-Deandre Ayton has played a total of six games together all season.

Thus, various role players have gotten more opportunities to hit the floor, Okogie included.

Okogie's known for his defensive tenacity and hustle, yet it was his scoring output off the bench that helped Phoenix propel themselves to a 112-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

His 24 points was just the second time all season he reached 20+ in that department. Ten rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal completed a stuffed box score that was impressive to say the least - even with a broken nose.

“Josh Okogie. I mean to be able to get to the free throw line, think he had 15 free throws, the transition defensive plays he made, the Superman tip in that he had, the three, like he was everywhere tonight," praised Monty Williams.

"He came in with an attack mentality, getting to the free throw line, defensively, he was a stud and to do all that with a broken nose and your face feeling like you got a lot going on, he was stellar tonight."

Saturday marked the first time since Dec. 17-19 where the Suns won consecutive games, but it won't be the last time where Okogie is asked to play at a high level with so many starters still out.

“With guys out, obviously we are lacking in a lot of areas. For me, I feel like that is an opportunity for me to fill in those voids where I feel like we are lacking. Every time I go in the game I just go in the game with ultra-aggression and do what I can to impact winning," said Okogie.

“Not only just reading the game but reading my teammates. Knowing what they are about to do. I know a lot of times when Bis (Bismack Biyombo) got the ball, he is going to do his hook shot.

"I know Myles Turner is one hell of a shot-blocker, so he is going to go for the shot block. So, he can’t shot-block and get the rebound. Every time Bis shoots the ball, I try to run in there. Anytime anyone else shoots the ball and my man looks off me for one second, I just go. I don’t really know where the ball is going to go; I just try to follow it the best I can.”

He won't be cracking any All-Star lineups, nor will he be leading the team in jersey sales any time soon.

Yet Okogie will continue to trot onto the court and do the dirty work necessary for the Suns to position themselves for success down the stretch of the season. Fans love him, coaches and teammates love him, too.

On nights like Saturday, that's more than deserved.