Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy points to homicide rather than suicide.
Who is the only woman ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame?
Effa Manley was a trailblazing baseball executive for the Negro League’s Newark Eagles. Manley, a civil rights activist, is the only woman inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. After high school, Manley moved from Philadelphia to New York. While working on social issues, her off time would be...
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If Biden classified docs scandal had surfaced before midterms, Dems would have been toast
Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro calls out Democrats and the Department of Justice on how Joe Biden is being treated compared to Donald Trump over the classified documents scandals on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
