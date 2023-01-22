Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Huu Can Tran, the California mass shooting suspect who allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in Monterey Park, has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
Brandon Tsay, whose family owns Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, said the gunman was looking for people to shoot.
Sheriff: rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside Tran's home. The man accused of gunning down 11 people and wounding nine others in Monterey Park, California had been stockpiling ammunition and was making homemade gun silencers inside his home, authorities revealed Monday. Law enforcement officers and federal agents...
California authorities have identified the suspect who killed 10 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park Saturday evening.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna says investigators are looking into a second event shortly after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Luna says bystanders disarmed an Asian man at a dance hall in Alhambra, California.
Authorities in Monterey Park, California, say a man was found dead Sunday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van linked to the unidentified mass shooting suspect.
At least ten people were shot and killed in a mass shooting Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, according to investigators. Another ten people were injured in the shooting. It was around 10:22 p.m., when offers from Monterey Park responded to the call of “shots fired” on West Garvey Avenue. The post 10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼ appeared first on KION546.
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance club in Monterey Park, California, killing at least 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police have shared that a manhunt is underway for the person responsible.
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
A standoff with a mass shooting suspect in Torrance has concluded after officers approached the van believed to be in connection with the suspect. It all happened Saturday night just after 10:20pm when Monterey Park PD responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Star Dance Studios on the 100 blk of West Garvey Ave.
Two civilian bystanders disarmed the man suspected of killing at least 10 in Monterey Park, Calif., when he arrived at a second location in nearby Alhambra, Calif, according to police. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday lauded the two civilians as “heroes” at a press conference Sunday evening. “The suspect went to the Alhambra…
