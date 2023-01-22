ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS DFW

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼

At least ten people were shot and killed in a mass shooting Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, according to investigators. Another ten people were injured in the shooting. It was around 10:22 p.m., when offers from Monterey Park responded to the call of “shots fired” on West Garvey Avenue. The post 10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS DFW

At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
