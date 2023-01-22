ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 440

trollcollector
3d ago

There is no thinner skin than that on a woke leftist. The idea of someone disagreeing with them is seen as a direct and "violent" threat. Hence the proclivity to control speech.

Reply(48)
215
Stayin' Awake
3d ago

Don't you see the irony in these situations? The demonic left goes ballistic if a bakery owner refuses to bake a gay cake. They scream discrimination. But if a restaurant wants to target people based on Christian or political views, they claim a right to not service. This is communism. I hope people can see what their agenda is. It's truly evil. Deny them your business.

Reply(17)
151
Jason Johnson
3d ago

Those woke degenerates don't need your money, Mr. Caldwell. I bet there are plenty of conservative restaurants that would appreciate your patronage.

Reply(19)
116
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo

Former Donald Trump, fresh off declaring himself the winner of his own tournament despite missing a round, created more headlines this week. A picture of him and the former head of the Philadelphia mafia surfaced, sending everyone into a tizzy. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed the photograph of Trump standing next to former mafia don “Skinny” Read more... The post Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

White House staffer cringed at Biden’s ‘dumb’ comment about Afghanistan withdrawal, book reveals

A month before the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier in comments that at least one White House staffer found “dumb” at the time, a forthcoming book claims.  Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” that when the then 78-year-old president told the media that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy” after American troops leave Afghanistan, a White House staffer cringed after hearing the remark.  “That’s a dumb thing to say, he...
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy