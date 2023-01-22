There is no thinner skin than that on a woke leftist. The idea of someone disagreeing with them is seen as a direct and "violent" threat. Hence the proclivity to control speech.
Don't you see the irony in these situations? The demonic left goes ballistic if a bakery owner refuses to bake a gay cake. They scream discrimination. But if a restaurant wants to target people based on Christian or political views, they claim a right to not service. This is communism. I hope people can see what their agenda is. It's truly evil. Deny them your business.
Those woke degenerates don't need your money, Mr. Caldwell. I bet there are plenty of conservative restaurants that would appreciate your patronage.
