ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Joe Milton Viewed As Early Heisman Darkhorse

By Evan Crowell
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaYM8_0kNOMjnJ00

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is among several early betting candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

A Tennessee Volunteer has never won the Heisman Trophy. Quarterback Hendon Hooker came as close as any Volunteer in recent memory, but even he wasn't a finalist for the award.

In fact, the last time Tennessee had a Heisman finalist was in 1997, when Peyton Manning threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns. Major sportsbooks are beginning to release early 2023 Heisman odds, and quarterback Joe Milton is a dark horse.

  • Fan Duel: +2000
  • Caesars Sportsbook: +3000

While it may seem like a longshot, not many predicted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan finishing 2022 as Heisman finalists. Milton plays in a quarterback-friendly offense in which he has had success.

Milton closed the 2022 season on a strong note, winning Offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl. He threw for ten touchdowns with zero interceptions during the season, going undefeated as a starter when Hooker went down with an ACL injury.

Freshman Nico Iamaleava is breathing down his neck for fall snaps , but Milton is the comfortable favorite for the starting job. He's done enough to warrant a chance, and some think he may be in store for a historic season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking our top 4 candidates for the Panthers' HC job

In concluding their meeting with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Carolina Panthers finally wrapped up their first round of head coaching interviews on Tuesday. And now, with the team announcing a second serving of talks, that caps their list of candidates off at nine men . . . unless San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans reenters the chat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy