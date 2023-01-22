ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

GG Jackson Displays Growth With Performance Against Auburn

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDPkE_0kNOMiua00

South Carolina's GG Jackson had a career day against the Auburn Tigers after taking some lumps in previous weeks.

"The freshman wall" is a slogan utilized to describe a stretch of games where a true freshman college basketball player hits a proverbial wall.

This period usually takes place during conference play for freshmen , and that's been the case for GG Jackson, as after averaging 16.9 points in his first fourteen games, the 18-year-old averaged only 9 points over the Gamecocks' past four contests, shooting just 25 percent from the floor.

While South Carolina could not break their losing skid on their home floor against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, the Columbia native put together his best statistical performance all season. He scored a career-high 30 points while grabbing eight boards and blocking two shots.

Jackson showed consistent aggression with his willingness to drive to the basket, which head coach Lamont Paris has harped on all season , especially in this recent slate of SEC games. It's a facet of Jackson's game that he's been working on since his scoreless outing against Tennessee.

“Just being coachable, caused the Tennessee game I definitely settled a lot, and I coulda tried to get to the basket to get fouled. Coach Tanner Bronson, he works out with me every other morning and we just work on ripping the ball and getting to the basket.”

A hard part about being Jackson's age and being a celebrity athlete at the same time is being able to block out the cruel and negative remarks people will hurl your way. It's something that started this week. According to Jackson, he's worked hard to try and change so that it's not affecting his mental psyche when game day arrives.

“I wanted to challenge myself mentally, and not try to worry so much about social media [and] what my numbers [were] last game, cause you’re just being a selfish player when you’re just worried about yourself.”

It speaks volumes that Jackson can recognize these challenges that are unique to him compared to his teammates. Furthermore, he's intentional about changing his approach to the game so that he can progress continuously.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols trying to steal a top commit from Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tennessee Vols are hoping to steal a top recruit from the Alabama Crimson Tide. GoVols247 reported on Tuesday that 2024 four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson is set to visit Tennessee this weekend for UT’s junior day. Thompson has been committed to Alabama since last summer. Thompson, 6-foot-3/202 lbs...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

LSU ranked No. 1 in Baseball America preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
College Football News

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest 25 Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama

Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Look: 2 Big Names Floated For Next Alabama Coordinator

Alabama football is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left on Tuesday to take the same role with the New England Patriots. O'Brien didn't leave the program until today, but Nick Saban has surely been prepared for this situation for a while. As a result, he definitely has a ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
840
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy