Los Angeles, CA

At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles

By Justin Klawans
 3 days ago

At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said.

In a press release , the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told The Associated Press . "The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."

The suspect, identified only as an Asian male, remains at large, police said. Officials added that someone with a gun had also entered a separate ballroom about 30 minutes later, and police believe the two incidents are connected.

The shooting notably occurred on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year , though Meyer said it remained unclear whether or not the attack was a hate crime. However, the area is majority Asian, and census bureau data shows that Asians account for half the population of Alhambra, a city just two miles south of Monterey Park.

A man identified only as John lives near the shooting site, and told the Los Angeles Times , "My first concern was I know they're having a Lunar New Year celebration."

The shooting was one of the deadliest in the history of California, and is the fifth type of mass casualty event in the U.S. this January.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden had been briefed on the situation.

Jan. 22, 2023: This article has been updated with additional information regarding a breaking news event.

