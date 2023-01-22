HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ricky Clemons scored 18 points as Campbell beat High Point 72-64. Clemons added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell'Orso added 18 points and Jay Pal scored 15. The Panthers were led in scoring by Zach Austin, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO