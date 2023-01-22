Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money
Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Miley Cyrus' Steamy Teaser Gives Fans Sneak Peek Of New Single 'Flowers'
Fans already can't get enough of this self-love track!
Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings: “We were...
Liam Hemsworth's Alleged Affairs Are Trending On Twitter Again After Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Release
As Miley Cyrus continues to climb the charts with her instant-hit and self-love anthem, “Flowers,” rumors of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheating on her during their marriage continue to persist on Twitter. Cyrus has not confirmed or denied whether these rumors are true (or if they inspired the...
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
This Video of Diane Keaton Dancing to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Is Pure Joy
She can take herself dancing!
Miley Cyrus releases new music video for her latest single, 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus is all about self-love with her new single "Flowers." The new single and music video, which arrived Thursday night, tells the tale of going through a breakup and then realizing that you can thrive on your own outside of a relationship. "I didn’t wanna leave you/ I didn’t...
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
How To Do Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Music Video Workout At Home
Miley Cyrus just dropped the first anthem of 2023 with “Flowers,” and the music video is all about self-love. In the video, she’s seen walking home alone through an LA neighborhood, stripping down to her underwear in the yard of a mansion, taking a dip in the pool, then working out under the sun to the punchy chorus. Even though the video is choreographed, the HIIT routine she’s seen doing is actually pretty challenging and serves as great inspo for when you’re entering your strong, single era. Keep scrolling to follow along to Miley Cyrus’ workout from the “Flowers” music video.
'Chillest' Cat's Reaction to Hearing Miley Cyrus Is Totally On-Point
There's no denying that animals are music lovers just like us. We see video after video which shows different animals reacting to songs and each time it's cuter than the next. So the latest animal to join in on the music trend is TikTok user @chillestcat. This cat is known...
Dog's Version of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Hailed As 'Winner of This Trend'
Miley Cyrus' hit new track has been the subject of a viral trend on TikTok.
Scooter Braun Becomes Sole CEO of HYBE America
Scooter Braun has become the sole CEO of HYBE America, Variety has confirmed. He had previously shared the co-CEO title with Lenzo Yoon, a veteran of Big Hit (HYBE’s former corporate name) who joined the South Korean company — home to K-pop sensations BTS — in 2010 as head of strategic planning. At HYBE, Yoon was tasked with “localizing the K-pop business model in the U.S. music industry,” per a 2021 announcement. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in April 2021 giving the company a 100% stake in Ithaca and its properties, which includes SB Projects and management clients Justin...
