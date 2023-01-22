Miley Cyrus just dropped the first anthem of 2023 with “Flowers,” and the music video is all about self-love. In the video, she’s seen walking home alone through an LA neighborhood, stripping down to her underwear in the yard of a mansion, taking a dip in the pool, then working out under the sun to the punchy chorus. Even though the video is choreographed, the HIIT routine she’s seen doing is actually pretty challenging and serves as great inspo for when you’re entering your strong, single era. Keep scrolling to follow along to Miley Cyrus’ workout from the “Flowers” music video.

7 DAYS AGO