Bridgeport, CT

Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Bridgeport police say a Bridgeport woman died following a multi-car crash in Bridgeport.

It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.

Due to the impact of the crash, Andrade's car was pushed into oncoming traffic and was struck by a passing car. It also struck several parked cars.

When police arrived on scene, Andrade was trapped in her vehicle and was in cardiac arrest. She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Quiles at 475-422-6141 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS .

Justree
3d ago

This is so freaking sad 😔 Rip to her and condolences to her family . ..This should not have happened. I hate driving in Bpt now, Every time you drive someone is barreling down on you ..

