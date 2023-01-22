ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Grammy winner performs at Scottsdale Community College

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVie3_0kNOL32N00

On Feb. 11, the 11th Annual Scottsdale Community College Music Department Showcase and George Benson Honorary Scholarship Presentation will take the stage.

According to a press release, this evening of entertainment features performances by SCC’s top student and faculty musicians, as well as from 10-time Grammy Award-winner George Benson.

Benson will also be presenting the honorary scholarship in his name to this year’s winner, Jack Meyers.

Growing up in a musical household, Meyers watched his father and brother play trumpet and trombone, inspiring him to pick up his first instrument, the flute, in fourth grade, the release detailed.

He fell in love with the tenor saxophone in eighth grade and soon joined every band his high school offered, eager to play and perform as much as he possibly could — summer music camps, marching band and jazz band among many others.

“The saxophone is kinda like my key to the universe,” Meyers said in the release. “As I learned from the master class I attended at SCC with NYC-based saxophone player Lucas Pino, ‘music is ethereal’.”

Meyers is now in his second semester at SCC in pursuit of an associate’s degree in fine arts. He currently studies saxophone with Eric Rasmussen, chair of the SCC Music Department.

He intends to head to Arizona State University after graduating from SCC to complete a bachelor’s in music learning and teaching, dreaming of one day working as a high school band director, the release stated.

The showcase will serve as an opportunity for all in attendance to hear from this young musician.

As explained in the release, the evening rounds off with an auction to benefit the SCC Music Department Scholarship Fund. These donations help students succeed in achieving their dreams of pursuing careers in music.

The two items up for bid are part of Benson’s signature line and autographed by Benson: a beautiful Ibanez guitar and a Fender amplifier. Bids can be placed here.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the SCC Performing Arts Center. Seating is limited, so reserve your seats soon at bit.ly/music-showcase2023.

For information, call the SCC Music Department at 480-423-6333.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors

Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Kota Benson leaving his mark on Mesa basketball program

Basketball has always been a big part of Kota Benson’s life. After transferring to Mesa High School prior to his junior year, Benson helped his team become a top ten contender in the state for the 6A Conference. Basketball is more than just a game to Benson, it’s about...
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $4.195 Million, This Iconic Home in Phoenix Arizona Offers Majestic Mountain Views Creating a Breathtaking Backdrop For Entertaining

5051 E Lafayette Blvd Home in Phoenix, Arizona for Sale. 5051 E Lafayette Blvd, Phoenix, Arizona is a masterpiece in housing design with high style and impressive finishes offering exceptional living for the owner. This Home in Phoenix offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,916 square feet of living space. To know more about 5051 E Lafayette Blvd, please contact Robert E Joffe (Phone: 480 776 1555) and Jonah Joffe (Phone: 602 626 0775) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona

Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination

Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Barrett-Jackson kicks off 2023 auction with record attendance

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, kicked off event season in Arizona and its 2023 Scottsdale Auction over the weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale with its highest attendance for an opening weekend in the auction company’s history. Families and young enthusiasts flocked to Barrett-Jackson to take in the excitement of Family Day presented by QT on Saturday and the Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s on Sunday. The Scottsdale Auction continues today through Sunday, January 29, with both automobilia and collector cars auctioning from the world-famous auction block.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist

Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
PEORIA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale

Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale is now open. Conveniently located just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road, this new six-story hotel is perfect for business and leisure. There are so many reasons to choose Hilton Cavasson for your next visit to Scottsdale. First, the location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Right off the Loop 101 freeway, it is a quick and easy drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and just minutes from Scottsdale Airport. You are close to everything, including major event venues like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Trammell Crow completes 516K SF Elliot Gateway in Mesa

Trammell Crow Company, the global commercial real estate developer, and JV partner CBRE Investment Management, a global real assets investment management firm, announced that construction is complete at Elliot Gateway in Mesa, Arizona. The four-building logistics park sits on a 40.5-acre site at 9020 East Elliot Road and includes four Class A industrial facilities.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

SUSD board members clash on policy language

Members of the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board last week clashed on language in a policy that states whom it serves. Newcomer Amy Carney on Jan. 17 asked that a policy changed by the previous board a month ago be changed back to the previous language. The old language of the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Offer Leaves 2024 S Kennedy Urlacher Speechless

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens made the trip out to Chandler (Ariz.) last week to get eyes on 2024 safety Kennedy Urlacher‍ and it quickly led to more. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary made a stop at Chandler High School on Monday and Urlacher was offered following a workout.
CHANDLER, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy