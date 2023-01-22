Grammy winner performs at Scottsdale Community College

On Feb. 11, the 11th Annual Scottsdale Community College Music Department Showcase and George Benson Honorary Scholarship Presentation will take the stage.

According to a press release, this evening of entertainment features performances by SCC’s top student and faculty musicians, as well as from 10-time Grammy Award-winner George Benson.

Benson will also be presenting the honorary scholarship in his name to this year’s winner, Jack Meyers.

Growing up in a musical household, Meyers watched his father and brother play trumpet and trombone, inspiring him to pick up his first instrument, the flute, in fourth grade, the release detailed.

He fell in love with the tenor saxophone in eighth grade and soon joined every band his high school offered, eager to play and perform as much as he possibly could — summer music camps, marching band and jazz band among many others.

“The saxophone is kinda like my key to the universe,” Meyers said in the release. “As I learned from the master class I attended at SCC with NYC-based saxophone player Lucas Pino, ‘music is ethereal’.”

Meyers is now in his second semester at SCC in pursuit of an associate’s degree in fine arts. He currently studies saxophone with Eric Rasmussen, chair of the SCC Music Department.

He intends to head to Arizona State University after graduating from SCC to complete a bachelor’s in music learning and teaching, dreaming of one day working as a high school band director, the release stated.

The showcase will serve as an opportunity for all in attendance to hear from this young musician.

As explained in the release, the evening rounds off with an auction to benefit the SCC Music Department Scholarship Fund. These donations help students succeed in achieving their dreams of pursuing careers in music.

The two items up for bid are part of Benson’s signature line and autographed by Benson: a beautiful Ibanez guitar and a Fender amplifier. Bids can be placed here.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the SCC Performing Arts Center. Seating is limited, so reserve your seats soon at bit.ly/music-showcase2023.

For information, call the SCC Music Department at 480-423-6333.