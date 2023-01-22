Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida woman accused of killing dying husband could be granted bond
New body camera video from Daytona Beach Police shows the moments officers found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach holding a gun pointed at the entrance of her husband’s hospital room. Attorney Bert Barclay explains the possibility of bond.
Sheriff: Suspect involved in standoff with Brevard deputies found dead
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — The man involved in an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach Wednesday afternoon was found dead inside the home. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on deputies.
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for narcotics trafficking, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. At the scene, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the search warrant was...
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact
A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
Footage Shows Standoff With Wife Accused of Killing Terminally Ill Husband
Dramatic body camera footage shows police officers confronting the wife accused of shooting her terminally ill husband dead in his Florida hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, has been charged with first-degree murder over the suspected killing of Jerry Gilland on Saturday, with the Daytona Beach Police Department alleging that the killing was part of a murder-suicide pact planned weeks ago in the event that Jerry’s health deteriorated. In the footage, officers can be heard telling Ellen to “drop the gun.” “Just drop it. Just put it on the ground and slide it away from you,” one officer says, adding: “Tell me what’s going on, I don’t want to hurt you.” Police reportedly used a flash-bang and a taser before Ellen—who allegedly fired another shot into the ceiling—dropped the weapon and was detained.Read it at WESH
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
Person arrested in connection with Maitland robbery, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. — One person was arrested after a robbery in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened near Lake Lilly Park. A Maitland police officer saw the suspect driving near the area and attempted to stop their vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release. The...
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
Police investigate after bomb threat made against Flagler County high school
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Flagler County is investigating after a bomb threat was made at a high school. Police said a bomb threat was made at Matanzas High School. Officials said the school has been placed under a “Code Blue” and all the students are secure....
