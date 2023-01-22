ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Oregon hotel, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A van carrying four show dogs was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau, a dark blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz cargo van was running in the parking lot of the Oxford Suites hotel in the city’s Hayden Island neighborhood at about 7:45 p.m. PST when a suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

The van was carrying three Scottish terriers and one Cairn terrier, KGW-TV reported. Two of the dogs are black-brown, one is black and one is brown, police said.

Vandra Huber, who owns the vehicle and two of the dogs, said she and her co-breeder, Cheryl James, were getting ready to attend the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show in Portland when the van was taken, The Oregonian reported.

Huber told the newspaper that Ed Cook, the owner of the other two dogs, had left the van running in front of the hotel when he left the vehicle to tell her and James that it was time to leave for the show.

“In that little bit of time he left the keys in the car, someone came and stole the van,” Huber told The Oregonian.

Police said the dogs’ owners had traveled from King County, Washington, to attend the dog show at the Portland Expo Center, KGW reported.

Huber, who has been breeding show dogs for more than 40 years, said she could not believe the van had been taken.

“Just total panic,” she told KPTV.

The dog breeders are considering offering a reward for the van, whose tracking system has been activated.

“I don’t know what we can do, but I want my dogs back,” Huber told The Oregonian.

