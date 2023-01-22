Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Related
Daily Orange
The next day: Syracuse’s loss to UNC is positive sign in year filled with close games
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When asked about why Syracuse lost its second game by four points in eight days, Jim Boeheim had a simple answer. He said “alright, we’re done,” chuckled, then walked away. The...
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard keeps it close, Bacot dominates down low
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year’s blowout against Duke.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was “very confident” in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn’t there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
Daily Orange
Syracuse University marks 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University held its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in-person since January 2020. Iris St. Meran, a reporter for NewsChannel 9...
Daily Orange
Syracuse University hires Lauren Murphy as new director of residence life
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University announced Lauren Murphy as its new director of residence life beginning next month, according to an email sent to SU Residential Advisors on Monday. Murphy will replace Courtney Bazan Colvin, who previously served...
Daily Orange
No, you’re not superior because you studied abroad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If I have to listen to one more person tell me how they finally “found themselves” during their study abroad semester, I’m going to submerge myself in the Barnes’ S-shaped hot tub. We get it, guys. Paris was beautiful and Madrid was a movie and you just can’t wait to talk about what happened in the red-light district of Amsterdam.
Daily Orange
SU, Syracuse City School District look to create opportunities for local students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse City School District is working with Syracuse University to ensure opportunities for local students and a diverse student body at SU. This occurs amid hearings of Supreme Court cases which could effectively ban affirmative action.
Daily Orange
Syracuse Graduate Employees United maps road to formal unionization
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Syracuse Graduate Employees United’s Tuesday announcement of its intent to unionize, the group is preparing its efforts to gain official recognition as a labor union at Syracuse University. When student workers organize to...
Daily Orange
Graduate union hosts ‘Teach-In,’ lays out organizing process
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Ph.D. Candidate Kyle Leister felt as if he was doing everything a “good” Ph.D. student at Syracuse University should. He was working 13-hour days, publishing papers, writing grants, teaching classes and presenting at academic conferences. At the same time, Leister and his wife worried about whether they could even afford to start a family.
Daily Orange
Syracuse Common Council approves new parking agreement with SU
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse Common Council voted Monday to approve an agreement with Syracuse University regarding parking policies at the Washington Street Garage. Parking in the university’s on-campus garages costs $483 per semester, and surface lot parking...
Daily Orange
Black Graduate Student Association: A graduate student union is in our best interests
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Black Graduate Student Association is a cohesive and responsive organization dedicated to making Syracuse University aware of and responsive to Black graduate students’ needs and concerns. As a professional and social support assemblage, BGSA is vitally concerned with the recruitment and retention of Black graduate students within the university.
Daily Orange
Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling want to offer Asian fusion cuisine, share Chinese culture
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Chao Li and Jenny Chen don’t know how to cook. But the couple still made it their mission to share Chinese food and culture through their restaurant, Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling, which opened in December.
Daily Orange
The Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport project can tackle certain healthcare issues
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Healthcare is a human right that Americans without wealth are not always privy to. Although the American healthcare system provides a wide range of services, it is a messy, corrupt web. A sector...
Comments / 0