Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard keeps it close, Bacot dominates down low

UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year's blowout against Duke.
Daily Orange

Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows

Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was "very confident" in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn't there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
Daily Orange

Syracuse University hires Lauren Murphy as new director of residence life

Syracuse University announced Lauren Murphy as its new director of residence life beginning next month, according to an email sent to SU Residential Advisors on Monday. Murphy will replace Courtney Bazan Colvin, who previously served...
Daily Orange

No, you’re not superior because you studied abroad

If I have to listen to one more person tell me how they finally "found themselves" during their study abroad semester, I'm going to submerge myself in the Barnes' S-shaped hot tub. We get it, guys. Paris was beautiful and Madrid was a movie and you just can't wait to talk about what happened in the red-light district of Amsterdam.
Daily Orange

SU, Syracuse City School District look to create opportunities for local students

The Syracuse City School District is working with Syracuse University to ensure opportunities for local students and a diverse student body at SU. This occurs amid hearings of Supreme Court cases which could effectively ban affirmative action.
Daily Orange

Syracuse Graduate Employees United maps road to formal unionization

Following Syracuse Graduate Employees United's Tuesday announcement of its intent to unionize, the group is preparing its efforts to gain official recognition as a labor union at Syracuse University. When student workers organize to...
Daily Orange

Graduate union hosts ‘Teach-In,’ lays out organizing process

Ph.D. Candidate Kyle Leister felt as if he was doing everything a "good" Ph.D. student at Syracuse University should. He was working 13-hour days, publishing papers, writing grants, teaching classes and presenting at academic conferences. At the same time, Leister and his wife worried about whether they could even afford to start a family.
Daily Orange

Syracuse Common Council approves new parking agreement with SU

The Syracuse Common Council voted Monday to approve an agreement with Syracuse University regarding parking policies at the Washington Street Garage. Parking in the university's on-campus garages costs $483 per semester, and surface lot parking...
Daily Orange

Black Graduate Student Association: A graduate student union is in our best interests

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Black Graduate Student Association is a cohesive and responsive organization dedicated to making Syracuse University aware of and responsive to Black graduate students' needs and concerns. As a professional and social support assemblage, BGSA is vitally concerned with the recruitment and retention of Black graduate students within the university.
