ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiCVa_0kNOJLcw00

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured.

The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008.

Below are statements that are emerging amid the news:

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden

"The Governor has been briefed on the shooting in Monterey Park, Los Angeles, and state officials are working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to a celebration with their community. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted." - Office of Gov. Newsom

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely." - California Gov. Newsom

" My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRxvV_0kNOJLcw00
(credit: Twitter)

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones - not fearing gun violence." - Alhambra's Mayor, Sasha Renée Pérez

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year." - Kenneth Mejia, Los Angeles' City Controller

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known." - Karine Jean Pierre, Press Secretary

"Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally." - George Takei, Actor

"Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident. #montereypark " - Andrew Chou, Diamond Bar Mayor

"My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation." - Rep. Judy Chu, 28th Congressional District

"As Americans wake up to yet another mass shooting, we must address the psychological trauma these events cause the American people. We all must consider the possibility of tragedy happening at every public event we attend. We aren't supposed to live like this. We cannot simply pass laws to end mass shootings. We must pass a federal law for universal background checks *and* we must make mental healthcare free and accessible for all. " - Nina Turner, Former Ohio State Senator

The mass shooting marks the fifth mass shooting this year. It is also the deadliest since May 24, 2022 - when 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy