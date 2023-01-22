ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

1 injured after shooting inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Person shot at bowling alley 00:21

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was shot in the leg after a fight inside a bowling alley in Brooklyn Park.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at the Bowlero on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Two groups inside the bowling alley got into a fight, and a witness said one person had a gun. Police say a gunshot was heard and the groups ran outside of the business.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Jen n
3d ago

can't go anywhere rec centers, Malls, grocery stores, bowling alley, school, sad times time to bring back public shaming

