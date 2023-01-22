ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple and Healthy Pasta Hack Makes for a Dinner to Remember

By Mandi Jacewicz
 3 days ago

Would you like to prepare plain pasta in a way that’s a little more nutritious? This clever method won’t even have you breaking a sweat. TikTok content creator @ jhonnycurran shows us how to add some protein to this staple.

This hack must make the pasta so full of flavor too!

We love this idea! Instead of using water to cook the pasta, she’s using 1 cup of bone broth per serving of pasta. She’s also adding red and black pepper for flavor and milk to make it creamy. If you're wondering how bone broth is different from traditional broth, it contains nearly 10g of protein per cup and it's also high in potassium and it has calcium, too. Whereas traditional broth contains only 1g of protein per cup and is usually higher in sodium. Once the pasta is cooked to al dente, top it with parmesan cheese if desired. This simple pasta dish looks so creamy and delicious!

The audience wasted no time giving this a try. Viewer @nicolepeurifoy commented, “Made this and added lemon. It was so good!" And @ jhonnycurran replied, “Yay!!!! Oh, adding lemon is a fabulous idea, definitely doing!!” That sounds great to us, too! Viewer @SailorsMom commented, “But I’m lactose intolerant” And @ jhonnycurran replied, “Ah! If you want the added nutritional benefits, you could just cook your pasta in the bone broth and not the milk! The milk adds the creaminess, but it can be made without it.” Viewer @Jalapeño commented, "Already made it for dinner and it is my new favorite.” Good to hear!

We are excited to give this easy cooking method a try. If you have fussy eaters who only request buttered noodles, this may help you to get some hidden nutrients into their meals too.

