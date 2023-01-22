Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
q957.com
Public input meeting on Sanford/Fairview merger to be held tonight at Worthington High School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSTP.com) — A public input meeting will be held at Worthington High School tonight for the proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services. Tonight’s discussion will take place from 6-8 p.m. inside the Worthington High School cafeteria. This is the...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meeting is Wednesday in Worthington
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems Wednesday night. Back in November Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services announced their intent to combine. In a press release the hospital systems said the...
sdpb.org
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion
A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost
The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
gowatertown.net
Prairie Lakes Dermatology Expands Service Area to Brookings
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is pleased to announce that Prairie Lakes Dermatology is now providing outreach to Sanford Health Brookings Clinic in Brookings. Prairie Lakes Dermatology specialists see patients at this location twice per month. With a goal of providing exceptional health care services that are close to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
kynt1450.com
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay. The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
Is Sioux Falls A Cheese-Loving City? Some Say Not Cheesy Enough
It's tough to resist the wonderful, delectable taste of cheese. Cheese is not only great on sandwiches, but also on nachos, chili-cheese dogs, and sometimes your vegetables. And let's not forget the fried mozzarella sticks...ahhh so much cheese!. You would think a Wisconsin city would be at the top of...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
