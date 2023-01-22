ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sanford merger meeting is Wednesday in Worthington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed merger between two hospital systems Wednesday night. Back in November Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services announced their intent to combine. In a press release the hospital systems said the...
WORTHINGTON, MN
sdpb.org

Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion

A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam

A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Prairie Lakes Dermatology Expands Service Area to Brookings

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is pleased to announce that Prairie Lakes Dermatology is now providing outreach to Sanford Health Brookings Clinic in Brookings. Prairie Lakes Dermatology specialists see patients at this location twice per month. With a goal of providing exceptional health care services that are close to...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More snow on the way at the end of the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

YSD Get Ready to Build

On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay. The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE ANDES, SD
97.3 KKRC

When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe

For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA

