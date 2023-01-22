Read full article on original website
Related
q957.com
Walz proposes tax credit checks for millions of Minnesota families
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of Minnesota families would get checks of up to $2,600 under a budget plan by Gov. Tim Walz. The direct payments, which come from the state’s $17.6 billion surplus, are the centerpiece of an overall $65 billion budget he unveiled Tuesday. The...
q957.com
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting rampage charged with murder in California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Reuters) – A California farm worker was charged on Wednesday with seven counts of murder in the shooting spree that killed seven people, some of them his co-workers, in the state’s second deadly gun rampage in recent days. Chunli Zhao, 66, the lone suspect...
Comments / 1