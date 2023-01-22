The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Saturday Night

Listing the five best basketball shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday.

Almost half of the NBA teams played on Saturday night, giving fans plenty to discuss. There was no shortage of spectacular plays or eye-catching sneakers on the hardwood.

There was a healthy variety of new and old kicks on the court. However, most players opted to brighten up the winter night with dazzling colorways. Below is our list of the five best performance basketball shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday, January 21.

Curry Flow 10

A detailed look at De'Aaron Fox's shoes. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox

Shoe: Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids'

How to Buy: The Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' was released in November 2022 for $160. The candy-inspired shoes have sold out, but fans can purchase the shoes for above retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Additionally, Curry Brand has other colorways available online .

Nike Zoom Freak 4

A detailed look at De'Andre Hunter's shoes. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter

Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 4 'Lightning'

How to Buy: The Nike Zoom Freak 4 'Lightning' is available for $135 on Nike's website . The fourth signature shoe of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounkmpo has become a favorite amongst his peers in the NBA this season.

Nike Zoom Rookie

A detailed look at Montrezl Harrell's shoes. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell

Shoe: Nike Zoom Rookie 'Galaxy Black Pod'

How to Buy: Montrezl Harrell never plays fair when it comes to his kicks, and last night was no exception. The Nike Zoom Rookie 'Galaxy Black Pod' was released in November 2012 for $215. Fans can expect to pay above retail price for the out-of-this-world colorway on sneaker resale websites.

Nike KD 15

A detailed look at Jaden McDaniels' shoes. © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels

Shoe: Nike KD 15 'Aimbot'

How to Buy: The Nike KD 15 'Aimbot' was released in May 2022 for $190. Fans can purchase the shoes for over retail price on sneaker resale websites. Additionally, several colorways of Kevin Durant's 15th signature shoe are discounted on Nike's website .

Nike Kobe 4

A detailed look at Trey Lyles' shoes. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude' was released in December 2013 for $200. Fans hoping to purchase a pair of Kobe Bryant's iconic shoes can expect to pay over $1,000 on sneaker resale websites.

